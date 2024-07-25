761 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 761 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $299.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.72. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

