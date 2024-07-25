A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in July

A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
A.G. Barr Price Performance
BAGFF stock remained flat at $6.60 during trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. A.G. Barr has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $6.60.
A.G. Barr Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than A.G. Barr
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for A.G. Barr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. Barr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.