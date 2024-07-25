A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in July

A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BAGFF stock remained flat at $6.60 during trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. A.G. Barr has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $6.60.

A.G. Barr Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

