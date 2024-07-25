Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,774. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $96.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 248.28%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,395,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,608.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,435,393 shares of company stock worth $2,750,797. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 61,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

