Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 1.6%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $136.81 and last traded at $142.28. 20,860,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 63,398,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $229.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

