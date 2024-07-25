Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) & Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Critical Contrast

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $400.81 million 3.02 $75.26 million $0.42 17.28 Vermilion Energy $1.49 billion 1.11 -$176.01 million ($2.78) -3.73

This table compares Advantage Energy and Vermilion Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Advantage Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vermilion Energy. Vermilion Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 18.36% 6.10% 4.14% Vermilion Energy -30.71% 11.65% 5.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Advantage Energy and Vermilion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vermilion Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

Advantage Energy currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.56%. Vermilion Energy has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.38%. Given Vermilion Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Advantage Energy.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Advantage Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta. The company was formerly known as Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Advantage Energy Ltd. in May 2021. Advantage Energy Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

