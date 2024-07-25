AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Shares Down 7%

Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) fell 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.06 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.60 ($0.20). 7,473,831 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 2,524,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.78 ($0.22).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($51.73) target price on shares of AFC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.
