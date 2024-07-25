Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Agree Realty updated its FY24 guidance to $4.11-4.14 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.110-4.140 EPS.
Agree Realty Stock Performance
ADC opened at $67.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.41.
Agree Realty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.47%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,893.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
