Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.11-4.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.08. Agree Realty also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.110-4.140 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.59. 315,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,624. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.41.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

