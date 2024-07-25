American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American International Group by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 123.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.97. 1,201,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,922. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on AIG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.