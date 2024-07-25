American International Group Inc. Sells 2,229 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $15,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 462.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 32,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.58, for a total value of $1,725,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,890.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.58, for a total value of $1,725,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,890.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Cottrill sold 73,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $12,672,863.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded up $6.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.61. 204,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.29.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

