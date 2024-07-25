Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $260,000 Stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $305,249.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,249.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard M. Wright sold 46,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,579,579.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,488.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,332 shares of company stock worth $9,155,821. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.58. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

