Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $340,000 Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the first quarter valued at about $690,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,809,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,070,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 111,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 170,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,727. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $1,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,892,824.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,731. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.74. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

