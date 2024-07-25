Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 285 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROAD. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 188.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,692,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,423 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $19,832,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth $12,410,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,408,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,403,000 after purchasing an additional 268,225 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,290,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,740,000 after purchasing an additional 181,017 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $60.10 on Thursday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $63.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $371.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.12 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Sidoti cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

