Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.42.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE PFG opened at $83.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.21 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average of $81.03. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.