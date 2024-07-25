Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 59 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $289.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $301.36.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.86%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $257,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,028.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CL King started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

