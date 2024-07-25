Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 109,718 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 208,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 147,710 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,256,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 525,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $105.36 on Thursday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

