Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $139.25 and last traded at $139.77. Approximately 48,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 394,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.65.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $680.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.52 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,511 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

