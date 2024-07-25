Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.00

Arrow Exploration Corp. (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 29.22 ($0.38), with a volume of 1151756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.39).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 42 ($0.54) price target on shares of Arrow Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £82.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

