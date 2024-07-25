Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $270.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.28% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of APAM stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,018. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.81. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 74.39%.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

