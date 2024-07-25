ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.310-1.390 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. ASGN also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.31-$1.39 EPS.

ASGN Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded down $9.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.77. 843,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,108. ASGN has a 1 year low of $75.85 and a 1 year high of $106.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASGN. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASGN

Insider Buying and Selling at ASGN

In other ASGN news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,454. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $97,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,208.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 101,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $783,650. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ASGN

(Get Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.