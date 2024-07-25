Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Up 348.9% in July

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 348.9% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ARGGY traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,380. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

