Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Short Interest Up 348.9% in July

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 348.9% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ARGGY traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,380. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02.
About Aston Martin Lagonda Global
