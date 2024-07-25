ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATNI. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ATN International in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

NASDAQ ATNI traded up $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 148,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,956. ATN International has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $399.39 million, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.39 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael T. Prior bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 523,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,397,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ATN International during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ATN International by 498.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ATN International by 52.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in ATN International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 595,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

