AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.150-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.9 million-$9.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.8 million. AudioEye also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.480-0.510 EPS.
AudioEye Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of AEYE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 159,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,723. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $228.61 million, a P/E ratio of -50.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AudioEye will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
About AudioEye
AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.
