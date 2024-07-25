Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Update

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the June 30th total of 197,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY remained flat at $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 110,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

