AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Position Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in AutoNation by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 342,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,491,000 after purchasing an additional 109,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $42,748,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,338,000 after acquiring an additional 119,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,703 shares of company stock worth $23,384,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $172.01 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.81 and a twelve month high of $182.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

