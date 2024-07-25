Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 64,489 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,216,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after purchasing an additional 631,975 shares during the period. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

