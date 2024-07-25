Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sets New 1-Year High at $179.46

Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $179.46 and last traded at $179.46, with a volume of 21008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Balchem Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.86.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $239.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Balchem

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

