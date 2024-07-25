Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 22,037 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 117.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,037 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,929 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 75,653 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECH traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,435. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average is $72.89. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $85.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

