Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 26,036 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 177.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,714 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,036 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 12,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 668,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,974. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. Analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 69.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BNS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

