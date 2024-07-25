Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 6,400 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $297.24. 104,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,224. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.