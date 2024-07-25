Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 7,085 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 214.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 210.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $326.03. 73,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.46. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $337.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZBRA

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.