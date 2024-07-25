Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,166 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,463 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,182,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,509,490. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $193.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

