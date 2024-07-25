Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 9,190 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 101.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MHK. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.79. 302,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,584. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $136.40.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

