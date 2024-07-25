Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 233.2% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,699,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 279.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TDG traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,248.07. The stock had a trading volume of 36,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,597. The company has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,299.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,219.24. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $802.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.57.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,905 shares of company stock worth $137,900,519 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,403.00 to $1,466.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,417.69.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

