Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of MKS Instruments worth $10,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKSI stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.76. The stock had a trading volume of 370,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,237. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.34. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $147.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

