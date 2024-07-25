Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 709,113 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,968,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after buying an additional 58,292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after buying an additional 1,604,659 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,967,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,974,000 after buying an additional 1,948,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,600,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,017,000 after acquiring an additional 223,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,669. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

