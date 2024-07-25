Bessemer Group Inc. Has $13.33 Million Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Skyline Champion worth $13,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $850,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 44,276 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,363.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 75,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,631 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.91. The stock had a trading volume of 39,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,366. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.69. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

