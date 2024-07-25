Bessemer Group Inc. Has $9.17 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,369 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,886,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,333,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,438,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,392,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $952,543,000 after buying an additional 351,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $612,970,000 after buying an additional 115,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE TJX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.30. 534,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,414,883. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $115.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

