Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 6.1% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Charter Communications by 359.9% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1,185.5% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Charter Communications by 634.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $321,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.80.

CHTR traded up $5.12 on Thursday, reaching $317.78. 342,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,934. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.09. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

