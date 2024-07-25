Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after acquiring an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,509,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,660,000 after acquiring an additional 82,699 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,975,000 after acquiring an additional 80,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,072,000 after acquiring an additional 57,010 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock traded up $18.00 on Thursday, reaching $1,577.24. The company had a trading volume of 32,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,457. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,449.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1,314.89. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $810.26 and a 1 year high of $1,658.03.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,518 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,319.40.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

