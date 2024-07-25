Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.26. 244,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.62 and its 200-day moving average is $109.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

