Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 6,645 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 109.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,237 shares of company stock worth $572,739. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $280.35. 100,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.06. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $282.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.