BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,773 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 424.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE:BHP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,569. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average of $58.59.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

