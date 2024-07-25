BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the June 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.88. 73,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,927. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYD. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 458,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 237,121 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 643,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193,385 shares during the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 594,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

