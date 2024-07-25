BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the June 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.88. 73,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,927. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
