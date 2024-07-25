Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.91-0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.910-0.960 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.89. 580,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,042. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $5.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

About Brandywine Realty Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.18%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

