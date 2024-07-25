Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $97.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $99.08.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

