Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 21.95%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Shares of BRO opened at $97.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $99.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.90.

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

