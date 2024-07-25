Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,508 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of QQQM traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.55. 2,766,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,924. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $207.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.26 and its 200-day moving average is $183.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

