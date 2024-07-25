Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Invests $107,000 in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

ASE Technology Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ASX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,413,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,683. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $12.86.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.3209 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

