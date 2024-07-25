Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $742.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.63 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE CADE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.51. 194,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,540. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CADE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

